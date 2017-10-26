Epazz ZenaPay Bitcoin Mobile App Expands to Fantasy Sports and Other Merchant Industries

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Epazz, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company's new Bitcoin payment system, ZenaPay, will be available to merchant industries that many traditional banking systems consider high risk, such as fantasy sports merchants, online pharmacies, and document preparation services.

Epazz developed ZenaPay to solve a major problem in 420 industry that had difficulty getting merchant accounts. However, the feedback we have received from many indicates that the opportunity is bigger than just one industry. ZenaPay will be available to all merchant industries starting November 1, 2017.

The company will be developing industry-specific features such as seed-to-store tracking and fantasy sports blockchain management and prescription tracking management.

Traditional banking systems will not allow many merchant industries to access their payment systems. ZenaPay offers clients a cutting-edge payment solution that allows consumers to make online or in-store purchases using Bitcoin. The new payment system offers unique Bitcoin payment software that allows consumers to easily make transactions using the digital currency. Furthermore, the process is anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin. This process allows stores to accept digital currency in addition to cash.

Some of the chief advantages of the payment system include the following:

A more reliable form of payment for cash-only merchants

Anonymous transactions that do not require customers to share their names or personal details

Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, stated, "The feedback we have been receiving indicates a much bigger opportunity. Blockchain technology allows for better transaction processes and workflows. ZenaPay is our blockchain solution from which we expect to start realizing revenues later this year. We have the ability to expand the software to numerous merchant industries across the world."

Future Feature Releases

Point of Sale

ZenaPay is developing an iPad point-of-sale (POS) app to integrate with the merchant app. We will release the POS version of the merchant app in the first quarter of 2018. Additionally the new system has been designed to integrate seamlessly with merchant store flow.

Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution

The ZenaPay development team is also working on a vendor payment solution to allow merchant businesses to pay vendors and employees using cyrco currencies.

Other future features include the following:

E-commerce store

Seed-to-sale tracking

Sales reporting and compliance

About ZenaPay (www.zenapay.com)

ZenaPay has been developed to solve a major problem in high-risk industries: getting paid. Traditional banking systems will not allow high-risk industries access to their payment systems. ZenaPay offers a cutting-edge payment solution that provides consumers with a way to buy items online or in stores using Bitcoin. The new Bitcoin payment software allows consumers to use the digital currency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. Additionally the process is anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin, allowing stores to accept digital currency in addition to cash.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based-software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporations, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions.

