Epazz ZenaPay Bitcoin Mobile Apps Are Now Available in the App Store

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Epazz, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company's new bitcoin payment system, ZenaPay, is now available in the Apple App Store. IOS users can download the mobile app directly on their phones. Merchants can download ZenaPay on their iPads. Both users and merchants can visit zenapay.com for more information and the download link.

ZenaPay for Android is currently in development and will launch on or before December 31, 2017.

ZenaPay was developed to solve a major problem in one industry: getting merchant accounts. The feedback we received has indicated the opportunity is bigger than just one industry. ZenaPay is available to all merchant industries.

The company will be developing industry-specific features such as seed-to-store tracking, fantasy sport blockchain management, and prescription blockchain management.

Traditional banking systems do not allow many merchant industries to access their payment systems. ZenaPay offers clients a cutting-edge payment solution that allows consumers to buy items online or in-store using Bitcoin. The new payment system offers a unique bitcoin payment software, allowing consumers to use the digital currency to make purchases at stores with ease. Additionally, the process is anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin. This process allows stores to accept digital currency instead of cash only.

Some of the chief advantages of the payment system include:

Flexibility: Cash-only merchants can now accept a more reliable form of payment.

Anonymity: Customers do not have to share their name or personal details if they do not want to.

Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, stated, "The feedback we have been receiving indicates a much bigger opportunity. Blockchain technology allows for better transaction processes and workflows. ZenaPay is our blockchain solution[, and] we expect to start realizing revenues from it later this year. We have the ability to grow the software to numerous merchant [industries] across the world."

Future Features Releases

Point of Sale

ZenaPay is developing an iPad Point of Sale app to integrate with the Merchant App. We will release the point of sale version of the Merchant App in the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, the new system has been designed to be seamlessly integrated with merchants' store flow.

Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution

Additionally, the ZenaPay development team is working on vendor payment solutions to allow merchant businesses to pay vendors and employees using cyrco currencies.

Other future features:

· E-commerce store

· Seed-to-sale tracking

· Sales reporting and compliance

About ZenaPay (www.zenapay.com)

ZenaPay is being developed to solve a major problem in the high-risk merchants: getting paid. Traditional banking systems do not allow high-risk industries access to their payment systems. ZenaPay will offer a cutting-edge payment solution that offers consumers a way to buy items online or in stores using bitcoin. The new bitcoin payment software will allow consumers to use the digital currency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. Additionally, the process will be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through bitcoin. This will allow stores to accept digital currency instead of cash only.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete web-based business software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions.

