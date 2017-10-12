EPGL Contact Lens Technology Chosen for Development by First Major Public Company

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - EP Global Communications, Inc. ( OTC : EPGL) In a first for EPGL since acquiring 100% of its ophthalmic IP portfolio, one of the world's leading multi-billion-dollar public companies, in a brand-new relationship for EPGL, has made EPGL technology and its patented Elastic Circuit technology as the choice for a closely guarded and proprietary development of a new contact lens prototype to undergo FDA testing as early as next year. This goes beyond a right of first negotiation to now having EPGL technology at the center of a commercial project that addresses a multi-billion-dollar market in the field.

"We are on target with our strategy and the proof is that major companies are now choosing EPGL tech for actual market commercialization, not just first rights. Just as the number of our patents has grown, the number of corporate suitors for our technology will grow exponentially, I predict. Smart investors should take positions now if they believe we have growth potential for the next phase of EPGL and InWith, which starts today," said Michael Hayes. "As we promised, our patents are getting granted and becoming more and more valuable to other major entities as they begin to pursue projects for the next generation of vision care and augmentation. The next phase has started and savvy investors can participate."

In addition to the brand-new developments announced here today, EPGL and InWith (www.inwithcorp.com) plan to announce major venture capital partners between now and the holiday season. As a new start-up, InWith will license EPGL technology and is aggressively pursuing the InLens / Omega autofocus projects announced earlier this year -- another multi-billion dollar field predicted by industry leaders. In addition, InWith is still aiming to make an acquisition of EPGL IP and shareholders as soon as possible unless another entity beats them to it.

About EP Global Communications, Inc. (www.epglmed.com)

EP Global Communications, Inc. is an advanced technology research and development company for both medical devices and consumer electronics devices specializing in microelectronic mechanical systems (MEMS).

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends in the marketplace and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of projects due to the variability in size, scope and duration of projects, estimates made by management with respect to the Company's critical accounting policies, regulatory delays, clinical study results which lead to reductions or cancellations of projects, and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein and expressed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.