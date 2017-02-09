Ephesoft Releases Insight 3.0 Document Analytics & Business Intelligence Platform & Global Partner Program

Patented Machine Learning technology enables integrators to develop big document analytics solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Ephesoft Inc., developers of the industry-leading Smart Capture® software that extracts meaning from unstructured content, today announced the release of its new document analytics platform, Ephesoft Insight 3.0. The announcement was made this morning at Innovate UK, Ephesoft's regional conference for end users and business partners, held in London, England.

Ephesoft Insight is a big data analytics platform that leverages Ephesoft's patented machine learning algorithms to extract meaningful and actionable information from an often untapped resource: unstructured data on documents and images in content management systems. With Ephesoft Insight, organizations can unlock the power of the data trapped in their document repositories to reduce risk, drive profits, improve operations, and support strategic decision making.

"Insight enables rapid analysis of millions of documents and images by crawling content repositories and other network storage," explained Ike Kavas, Chief Techincal Officer for Ephesoft. "By automatically classifying documents and extracting data, Insight transforms unstructured data from documents into structured, correlated data sets and provides rich data visualization and dashboard tools for analysis."

At the London Innovate conference, Ephesoft also announced a new Insight global partner program that provides product training, marketing materials and sales engineering support to participating integrators. Among the first partners invested in the program is US-based Anacomp, Inc.

"We're excited to be working with Ephesoft as one of their first partners to bring Insight's big data capabilities to the market", stated Tom Cunningham, CEO, Anacomp. "There is tremendous potential to leverage the machine learning aspect of the platform for our customers to unlock the valuable information in their vast archives of unstructured data. Anacomp has decades of experience in federal records management and digitization, and we feel Insight's ability to analyze unstructured document content will provide significant value to our customers."

Ephesoft Insight leverages patented machine learning technology to extract meaningful data from pdf and TIFF document images. Once relevant data fields have been identified the software employs algorithms to identify linkage across multiple documents. The technology has been deployed within the U.S. Intelligence Community, and several successful pilot programs have been initiated with strategic healthcare and financial service customers. Ephesoft Insight is now available from Ephesoft directly as well as select integration partners. Contact Ephesoft or visit the company website for additional information.

About Ephesoft:

Ephesoft, Inc. delivers intelligent capture technology on a private or public cloud platform that extracts meaning from unstructured content. With a focus on efficiency and reliability, Ephesoft has crafted the next generation of intelligent document capture technology that allows organizations to automate and streamline mailroom processing and other document-based business processes. Ephesoft is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California, with regional offices throughout the US and EMEA. The company is undergoing rapid growth and has customers in over 30 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.ephesoft.com.

About Anacomp, Inc.:

Anacomp is a leading document and records management company providing technology-based solutions to federal agencies and commercial customers to improve business processes, reduce costs, and achieve compliance. They are expert in secure, high quality conversion of official government records, supporting mission critical projects for more than 100 federal agencies. To learn more, visit http://www.Anacomp.com.

