EPIC Card Acceptance Network Continues to Grow

Eight new locations added to the network, including six in Hawaii at Air Service Hawaii, the only locally owned, locally managed FBO Network in Hawaii

IRVING, TX--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Adding to a growing list of global acceptance locations, EPIC Fuels is pleased to announce eight new premier locations that now accept the EPIC Card. Among the latest additions are Air Service Hawaii's six FBO locations on five islands and two new locations in Louisiana.

Air Service Hawaii – six locations on five islands

Known as Hawaii's friendliest FBO since 1948, all six Air Service Hawaii locations now accept the EPIC Card for fuel and ancillary services. Well-known for its outstanding and comprehensive service, the FBO chain is the only locally owned and managed FBO network. Air Service Hawaii has operations at Hilo International Airport – PHTO / ITO; Honolulu International Airport – PHNL / HNL; Kahului International Airport – PHOG / OGG; Kona International Airport – PHKO / KOA; Lanai City Airport – PHNY / LNY; and Lihue International Airport – PHLI / LIH. To book a reservation for your next flight, call (800) 821-3122 or visit online at airservicehawaii.com.

In addition to Air Service Hawaii, EPIC has added three more locations to the growing EPIC Card Network of acceptance locations including these FBOs in Texas and Louisiana:

GAO FBO – South Lafourche Leonard J. Miller, Jr. Airport in Galliano, LA (KGAO)

The South Lafourche Airport provides service near Port Fourchon and the Gulf of Mexico. The 6,500-foot runway at GAO is capable of accommodating large business jets and the FBO offers a full range of aviation services. Both Jet A and 100LL are available in full and self-serve options. Contact GAO at 985-475-6701 or visit their website at gaofbo.com.

Tubreaux Aviation – Shreveport Downtown Airport, Shreveport, LA (KDTN)

Known for excellent service and pricing on Jet-A, Tubreaux offers both self-serve and full-serve 100LL and Jet-A. This FBO is a great option for visiting downtown Shreveport or for a quick fuel stop in the South. Tubreaux also has an active flight school with new aircraft, a Part 135 certificate, and a full service maintenance shop across the field. Make your reservation by calling 318-510-4330 or visiting Tubreaux online at tubreauxaviation.com.

About EPIC

EPIC Fuels is a global supplier of fuels and services to FBOs, commercial airlines, airports, ground fueling operators, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and other government agencies around the world. Our largest customers include Fortune 500 flight departments, top-tier FBOs, major airlines, charter and cargo operators as well as all branches of the U.S. military. In addition, we offer the EPIC Card, an aviation fuel card for retail or contract fuel purchases and ancillary services. The EPIC Card is accepted both in and out of network, at over 8000 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit us online at www.EPICFuels.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/22/11G133834/Images/AirServices_Hawaii_Accepts_EPIC-4b544b84a24abdbb909e91f8dd2488e6.jpg