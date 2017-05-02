EPIC Completes Enterprise Reorganization, Describes Autek Propulsion, Tensleep Financial, and EPIC Corporation

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - EPIC Corporation ( OTC PINK : EPOR) ("EPIC"), and Ronald S. Tucker announced "The results of EPIC's enterprise reorganization, the description of Autek Propulsion Technologies Corporation ('Autek'), and the description of Tensleep Financial Corporation ('Tensleep')."

Enterprise Reorganization

See the chart of the right for the results of EPIC's enterprise reorganization:

Autek Propulsion Technologies Corporation

Autek is a development stage company that designs, develops, and manufactures components used in the manufacturer of small drones, and is working to scale the components to support the development of heavy lift drones. Heavy lift drones currently do not exist. Autek is currently designing specialty propellers that will create greater lift, and specialty axial electric motors that will weigh less and provide greater power than the current radial electric motors used on small drones. (Download a document about Autek and a document about Drone Technology).

EPIC exchanged 1,000,000 shares of its restricted share of common stock for 1,000,000 shares of Autek restricted common stock valued at $250,000. In addition, EPIC and Autek entered in to a consulting services contract where EPIC is to provide the financial services referred to as the EPIC Process, in consideration of a consulting fee of $250,000 which is to be paid in cash at the end of the term of the contract or in registered common stock within 30 days of the qualification of a Regulation A Offering Statement, which ever is first to occur.

Tensleep Financial Corporation

Tensleep is both a holding company and a finance company that conducts its finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary Tensleep Finance Company ("TensFin"). (Download a document about Tensleep).

Tensleep is currently conduction a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) private, but public solicitation, offering to raise $5,000,000. The funds will be used to finance some of its subsidiaries and to provide funds to TensFin to be able to make loans to prospective companies ("Companies") to enable them to brand the Company and to initiate the commercialization of their products or services. (Register to receive information about the Tensleep Reg. D Offering).

EPIC

EPIC, an Outside-The-Box Company, is a Special Purpose Vehicle ("SPV"), provides turn-key solutions through the EPIC Process. (Download the complete description of the EPIC Process).

The EPIC Process ("Process") is a cost efficient and effective process that gives a qualified private company ("QPC") the ability to raise capital by creating an exit strategy and at a future time become a development stage public Company ("DSPC").

Capital Raising

EPIC's turn-key solutions provide a QPC with the ability to continually raise capital.

The exit strategy is obtained through the qualification of a qualified private placement ("QPP"), pursuant to a limited Reg. A provided for under the Securities Act of 1933.

EPIC, prior to the qualification of the QPP, organizes and implements a Reg. D Offering to raise capital for the QPC.

EPIC, at an appropriate time in the future when the QPC's business justifies the trading of its common stock in a trading market, will seek to facilitate the public trading of the QPC's common stock.

The QPP raises capital through a Reg D Offering and through the sale of the underlying shares of the QPP warrants.

