EPIC, the Dividend Company, Announces Tensleep Financial's 506(c) Offering and Its Sixteenth Quarterly Stock Dividend

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - EPIC Corporation (OTC PINK: EPOR) ("EPIC" or "Company"), and Ronald S. Tucker announced Tensleep Financial's Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering, and the declaration of its 16th consecutive quarterly dividend and other announcements as follows:
EPIC since its incorporation in 1997, has had the same management and same primary objective to provide investors with a high yield and ROI.
EPIC, The Dividend Company, is an "Outside-The-Box" privately traded Special Purpose Vehicle that provides value added turn-key solutions to qualified private companies ("QPC") with an exit strategy.
The EPIC value added difference is its assumption of responsibility for effecting and managing the tactical financial plans as the QPC's Financial Consultant.
Scott McIntosh Email: Email contact Telephone:949-228-2352
Interview of Ronald Tucker CEO of EPIC on MoneyTV when EPIC is referred to as like a NYSE Company.
The EPIC Organizations are majority owned "C" corporations except for EPIC Medicor, Ltd., which is a limited liability Company with EPIC and RX Healthcare the members and RX Healthcare the Managing member.
