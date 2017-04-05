EPIC Fuels to Showcase Extensive Experience and Capabilities at DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Conference

A team of experts from the trusted supplier of aviation and ground fuels will be available to share EPIC's range of fuel products, fueling technologies, and services, as well as the best practices in fuel handling

IRVING, TX--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - EPIC Fuels, a long-time supplier to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and other government agencies around the world, will demonstrate the company's extensive fuel supply and logistics capabilities to military and government agency stakeholders attending the 2017 DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Conference in National Harbor, MD, April 10-12.

EPIC's experience in serving the DLA include contracting, distributing, transporting and providing inventory control of bulk fuels, including commercial and military specification jet and distillate fuels as well as fuel additives. In addition, the company has extensive experience in the direct delivery of fuels including worldwide acquisition and management of ground fuels, Jet fuels, and Avgas for into-plane as well as retail integration with fixed-base operators (FBOs).

Experts from EPIC Fuels on hand at the conference will include Steve Kephart, Vice President - Governmental Fueling and Logistics; Lee Jones, Vice President Supply and Logistics; John Lindner, Risk Operations Manager - Risk Management; and Leigh Williams, Commercial Accounts Manager - Commercial Operations. Together, this highly qualified group boasts more than 140 years of combined experience in the aviation, fueling and energy sectors.

Also on hand will be representatives from EPIC's sister company QTPod, the industry leader in manufacturing self-serve fueling terminals for the aviation, marine and fleet industries for over 30 years. QTPod recently unveiled the M-4000, the next generation of self-serve fueling terminals and will be available to demonstrate the benefits of the new unit.

The M-4000 offers many new features and enhancements previously not available on any aviation self-serve fueling terminal. Multiple options for payment processing communications, including cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet, web-based software management application, a new and substantially improved user interface and the ability to control up to eight pumps are just of few of the new features on the M-4000.

Over 2,100 are expected to attend the conference to learn about the latest developments in fuel products, technologies and services as well as the best practices from the leaders in the energy field. EPIC Fuels exhibit will be in space 302, near the main entrance of the Gaylord National Hotel Convention Center facility.

