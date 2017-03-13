EPIC Fuels Team at NBAA Regional Forum in Fort Worth

IRVING, TX--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - EPIC Fuels will take part in the National Business Aviation Association's Regional Forum in Fort Worth, TX on March 23, 2017, to showcase the company's FBO networks, fuel products and services and card offerings, including the EPIC Card and the new Signature Flight Support Card issued by EPIC.

Representatives from the EPIC team will include Mike Jackson, Southwest Regional Sales Manager; Tim Vallowe, National Card Sales Program Manager; Ramon Hudson, Inside Sales; and Nockamury Coleman, Client Services.

Together, this highly qualified group is well-informed across all of EPIC Fuels' systems and solutions, from fuel delivery, payment cards and marketing needs to EPIC's expansive network, including EPIC Fuels' branded FBOs and UVair FBO Network locations.

EPIC Fuels is a proud supporter of NBAA and long-time participant in the association's conferences and regional forums. These events are excellent opportunities to bring current and prospective business aircraft owners, operators, manufacturers, customers and other industry personnel together for a one-day event at some of the best airports and FBOs in the nation.

More than 1,200 attendees are expected to attend the one-day event held at Fort Worth's Meacham Airport (FTW), which will feature 120-plus exhibits and static displays of aircraft. Meet representatives from the EPIC Fuels team at the company's exhibit in booth #601.

About EPIC Fuels

EPIC Fuels is a global supplier of fuels and services to FBOs, commercial airlines, airports, ground fueling operators, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and other government agencies around the world. Our largest customers include Fortune 500 flight departments, top-tier FBOs, major airlines, charter and cargo operators as well as all branches of the U.S. military. In addition, we offer the EPIC Card, an aviation fuel card for retail or contract fuel purchases and ancillary services. The EPIC Card is accepted both in and out of network, at over 8000 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit us online at www.EPICFuels.com.

