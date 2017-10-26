Epidarex Capital Appoints Three Leading Industry Executives to its Advisory Board

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) -

Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and Edinburgh, UK: Epidarex Capital ("Epidarex"), an early-stage, transatlantic life science venture fund, announces the appointment of Dr. William R Sellers, William Burns and Dr. Frank M Armstrong to its advisory board.

Epidarex is a leading investor in high growth life science and health technologies in under-ventured markets. The advisory board provides strategic guidance and advice to Epidarex and its transatlantic portfolio of 14 early-stage life science companies.

Kyp Sirinakis, Managing Partner and co-founder of Epidarex, said:

"As a leading, early-stage venture capital firm, Epidarex builds high-growth life science companies in under-ventured markets. We are delighted to welcome our new advisory board members and look forward to benefitting from their depth of scientific and commercial experience."

About the appointees

Dr. William R. Sellers, MD. is a widely respected cancer researcher with deep experience in cancer genomics and the discovery and early clinical development of novel treatments for cancer. He is a faculty member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Harvard Medical School. He currently serves on the scientific advisory boards of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation. Previously, he was the Vice President and Global Head of Oncology at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research where he directed a highly successful cancer drug discovery and early cancer clinical development program.

William Burns, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Roche Pharmaceuticals, has over 40 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry with extensive knowledge of international R&D, commercial, business development and operations. He is currently Senior Independent Director of Shire Pharmaceuticals (UK), Vice Chairman of Mesoblast, Chairman of Vestergaard Frandsen, governor of the Wellcome Trust, a trustee of the UK Institute of Cancer Research, and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the University of Cologne/Bonn Center for Integrated Oncology.

Dr. Frank M Armstrong, MB ChB has extensive experience in growing organizations across the pharma, biotechnology and contract research organization industries, and of gaining US and EU product approvals across a range of therapeutic areas. He has led major development improvement programs at Merck Serono, Zeneca and Bayer. He is currently Independent Advisor, Chairman and Board Member to several life science companies and has overseen a NASDAQ listing and three AIM listings.

About Epidarex Capital

Epidarex invests in early-stage, high growth life science and health technology companies in under-ventured markets in the US and Europe. With offices in Bethesda, Maryland and in Edinburgh, Scotland, Epidarex builds successful companies from world-class medical research to achieve commercial, patient-driven success.

Epidarex's international management team has a track record of successfully partnering with scientists and entrepreneurs to develop highly innovative products for the global healthcare market. More information is available at www.epidarex.com

