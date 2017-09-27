ePlay and Casino Scouts Partner to Serve Up Sports Games for Casinos and Restaurants

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - ePlay Digital Inc. ( CSE : EPY) ("ePlay", the "Company"), today announces that it has executed a $500,000, exclusive software license, services agreement, and partnership with Casino Scouts, LLC., resulting in an industry-leading sports game platform and team to market to and service pubs, sports bars, casinos, and restaurants.

ePlay and Casino Scouts have partnered to focus on sports games for casino, restaurants and bars. ePlay is selling an exclusive license to its Sports Game Engine (SGE) - Restaurant and Casino Edition to help Casino Scouts launch new mobile experiences for restaurants and casinos.

"As the Supreme Court reviews sports betting in the United States, and the possibility of repealing PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act), Casino Scouts is focusing on providing casino clients the ability to offer their customers a social sport engagement tool that will work in conjunction with their sports programing throughout the casino environment," said Stephen A. Crystal, Esq., CEO of Casino Scouts. "After a vast review of the marketplace, ePlay's Mobovivo Sports Game Engine is the best complement to the Casino Scouts platform. We expect to integrate the Mobovivo platform as a comprehensive part of our sports channel offering, which will include daily fantasy sports." Further to this statement, Crystal stated, "The partnership brings strong technology, service and sales to our clients in the casino, restaurant and bar industries."

The SGE is sold into several verticals including sports teams and leagues, restaurants, brands, and direct to consumer. Casino Scouts will take over exclusive rights for the casino, bar and restaurant verticals while all other verticals remain with Mobovivo and ePlay.

"This is a great team that can build on early success in engaging restaurant patrons," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "The team has the experience with running restaurants and creating experiences for their customers that will unlock the potential for audiences."

ePlay's platform, the Mobovivo Sports Game Engine, has been bringing sports and entertainment apps to market for Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, ESPN, Sony, Time Warner Cable, Cineplex, and CBS in addition to others for companies such as: Waterboys.org, AXS TV, AXN, Globo TV, The Hollywood Reporter, and CPAC.

About ePlay Digital

ePlay Digital Inc. develops real-time fan engagement technologies that enable TV networks, venues, teams, leagues and brands to evolve and meet the demands of today's highly-engaged audiences. ePlay bridges the gap between traditional broadcast and dynamic, next generation multi-platform networks that deliver interactive content, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and social media across multiple devices. ePlay is operated by a team of sports, gaming and eSports authorities as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought the Mobovivo Sports Game Engine to market and successfully partnered with companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, Cineplex, and others.

About Casino Scouts

Casino Scouts was founded in 2015 with a goal of providing the latest in innovative marketing and operations technology for the gaming industry. Designed to deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience to its gaming customers, Casino Scouts' solutions draw from both the traditional casino gaming of 1950s Las Vegas and emerging technologies and trends that are essential to capturing and maintaining excitement. Its multi-distribution model for gaming leverages mobile devices to allow patrons to extend the fun beyond the casino floor, anytime, anyplace.

