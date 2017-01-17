ePlay's Mobovivo Announces Sports Game Engine

New Technology to Be Deployed in Stadiums, Restaurants and Sports Bars

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Mobovivo, a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlay Digital Inc. ( CSE : EPY), today announced the launch of the Mobovivo Sports Game Engine, a new technology that allows teams, leagues, restaurants and TV networks to increase revenue, viewing length and dwell time by engaging audiences and guests with interactive games.

In development since 2013, when an initial version of the engine was launched and featured in ESPN Sync and updated for the 2014 FIFA World Cup for Intel and ESPN, the fully-featured, multi-game engine is now available for NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, UFC, NCAA, NASCAR, Formula 1, CFL, soccer and other sports, and features five unique games.

Pick Sheet Game -- increase audiences by engaging the whole family in a simple pick sheet game that pits groups and each side of the stadium against each other. Lucky Shark -- the easiest sports game. Audiences pick a number and every time that number appears in the game they win (e.g. player number, time, number of runs, points and even the length of the national anthem). Daily Fantasy Game -- sell more tickets or increase viewership with daily fantasy challenges that everybody can play. Next Goal Game -- viewers predict the next goal, touchdown, run, or basket on their mobile device. Correct guesses result in prizes, points, and badges compatible with existing campaigns and integrate into in-venue and broadcast overlays. Play-by-play Game -- set the game beat with Mobovivo's in-game polling API and content management system added to new and existing apps, websites and broadcast graphics to engage fans in-venue or at home during a sporting event.

The games are designed for all ages, are simple and easy to play and fun for the whole family. Customer roll-outs will begin in early 2017 with mobile game apps on iOS and Android soon to be announced. The games are free to use, advertiser and brand friendly, can drive native and programmatic advertising and be linked to loyalty programs, points and prizes.

"Mobovivo's Sport Game Engine makes it easy for businesses, teams and venues to better engage their audiences while increasing their revenue," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO and Founder for Mobovivo.

The Sports Game Engine will be available for use on Android and Apple smartphones and web-based platforms.

About Mobovivo

Mobovivo, a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlay Digital Inc. ( CSE : EPY), is an award-winning software company that offers a social game engine and content marketing platform to engage audiences. Mobovivo's innovative Sports Game Engine integrates TV, video, sports, daily fantasy and social games into powerful multi-platform destinations and campaigns for brands, sports teams, and venues. Mobovivo technology solutions engage audiences in seven languages and in 18 countries. Customers and target audiences include: the Academy Awards, FIFA World Cup, AXS TV, NFL, NBA, AXN, Time Warner Cable, Los Angeles Lakers, Sportsnet, Fiat, Ford, Samsung, Grolsch, Sony Pictures, CBS, The Hollywood Reporter, CPAC, Alliance Films, Globo TV, ESPN, and Intel.

Media Kit

Screen shots

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9NxHDZuBaukV05DUmZNS09SdEk/

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9NxHDZuBaukZWZpR05NYzF2ZzQ/

Video Reel

https://www.dropbox.com/s/aly5bw156bj69t6/Mobovivo_Reel_v6.mov?dl=0

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra -- Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to third party research and analysis, and the Company's corporate strategy. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct, and management can neither agree or disagree on specific conclusions contained in the research report.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete suitable acquisitions to further the Company's growth as well as risks associated with the Company's ability to commercialize the digital sports sectors in general such as operational risks in development, research and regulatory delays or changes in plans with respect to research projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of the market; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; marketing and commercialization; loss of markets; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of any technologies acquired and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.