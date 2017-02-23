ePlay's PokerVision Network (PVN) Signs U.S. TV Programming Distribution Deal

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - PokerVision Network ("PVN"), a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlay Digital Inc. ( CSE : EPY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Programming Distribution Agreement to air its television productions in the United States with Luken Communications LLC. Commencing April 1, 2017, content produced and acquired by PVN will air on the Action Channel which broadcasts to over 22 million households in 28 US markets through 38 affiliates with an 18.2% nationwide reach.

Under the terms of the Agreement, PVN will be able to remonetize investments made into its Canadian Poker Tour programming and set the stage for the network to brand itself in markets both within Canada and around the world. In addition, new productions, live event coverage and original poker and eSports content produced by PVN can now be seen by a global audience. This is acceleration of the Company's business plan as it works towards the launch of its own channel in Canada through the major cable and satellite Broadcast Distributors as well as digital content on its multi-platform network.

"We are pleased to see that the interest in poker programming continues to grow and is generating strong ratings in markets around the world," commented PVN's Vice President of Programming Malcolm Dunlop. "The programming partnership with Action Network sets the stage for PVN to grow its broadcast distribution model outside of the Canadian marketplace and become the go to network for all things poker, gaming and eSports."

About PokerVision Media

PokerVision Media Inc., a subdivision of ePlay Digital, is a Calgary, Alberta-based multi-platform media and entertainment company that is redefining the future of sports consumption by bridging poker, gaming, eSports and sports content with unparalleled consumer interactivity. The company is launching with master control, broadcast studios and production facilities in Calgary and Toronto, with plans to open additional facilities across the country with the goal of creating and sourcing the best-possible content that entertains audiences as much as it engages them.

About ePlay Digital

ePlay Digital Inc. develops and operates broadcast and live video technologies that enable TV networks to evolve and meet the demands of today's highly-engaged audiences. ePlay bridges the gap between traditional TV and dynamic, next generation digital broadcasts that deliver interactive content, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and social media across multiple devices. ePlay is operated by a team of sports, gaming and eSports authorities as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought the ePlay platform to market and successfully partnered with companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, and others.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to third party research and analysis, and the Company's corporate strategy. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct, and management can neither agree or disagree on specific conclusions contained in the research report.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete suitable acquisitions to further the Company's growth as well as risks associated with the Company's ability to commercialize the digital sports sectors in general such as operational risks in development, research and regulatory delays or changes in plans with respect to research projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of the market; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; marketing and commercialization; loss of markets; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of any technologies acquired and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.