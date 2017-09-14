Epoch Lacrosse Partners with Innovative Lacrosse Company Channel Mesh

Two high-performing lacrosse brands join forces to develop the next generation of lacrosse mesh

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Epoch Lacrosse, a U.S. design and technology company specializing in lacrosse, is proud to announce today its exclusive development and manufacturing partnership with the leading manufacturer of flat knitted mesh for lacrosse -- Channel Mesh. Epoch and Channel Mesh will co-develop the next generation of flat knitted mesh for lacrosse heads, which will be sold through Epoch Lacrosse.

"At Epoch, we believe flat knitted mesh has a bright future in lacrosse, and the capabilities and experience Channel Mesh brings to this partnership will help elevate this new technology," said James Miceli, CEO and Principal of Epoch Lacrosse. "The ability to customize the performance of a player's pocket will always be a basic and fundamental part of lacrosse, and we believe flat knitted mesh can provide great pocket performance for today's modern players."

As a result of this partnership, Epoch Lacrosse's in-house product engineers will work with the team at Channel Mesh to design the next generation of pockets for lacrosse heads. Epoch Lacrosse plans to release beta products by the end of the year to test the new technology.

"Our team is extremely excited to work with the team at Epoch, and we believe when two companies align their technology, great things can happen," said John Valko, CEO of Channel Mesh.

About Epoch Lacrosse

Epoch Lacrosse is a U.S. design and technology company committed to exclusively creating the highest-performing lacrosse equipment made and manufactured in the U.S. Through its innovation lab in Minneapolis, Epoch Lacrosse incorporates high-tech practices into its production including 3D printing and utilizing carbon fiber. In addition to Epoch Lacrosse's use of technology, the design of their shafts is leading the lacrosse industry and are growing in popularity among players -- including the Dragonfly 7, a light-weight shaft that is produced for players at the highest level.

About Channel Mesh

Channel Mesh is an official partner of Major League Lacrosse and is known for creating the first-ever flat knitted pocket that strings into any lacrosse head, all designed and created in the U.S. Channel Mesh's passion lies in lacrosse and the desire for the perfect pocket has driven the company to create the new standard of pocket performance for lacrosse. Additionally, Channel Mesh's patent-pending designs use hydrophobic yarn so rain, sleet or snow will not influence the performance of the pocket. Follow the brand on Instagram for news and updates.