Epoch Lacrosse Reinvents Women's Lacrosse Gear with New Technology

Design and technology company is redesigning the future of women's lacrosse with Purpose, the complete setup to match today's generation of elite athletes and their superior skills

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - Epoch Lacrosse, a U.S. design and technology company who specializes in lacrosse, announces the release of Purpose, the ultimate women's lacrosse setup, complete with a premier shaft, head and pocket. Purpose is taking women's lacrosse to the next level with Epoch's 15-degree bottom rail technology that puts the ball as high as possible in the sweet spot of the pocket for maximum hold, control and feel.

In tandem with Purpose, Epoch is also launching Epoch Women, a blog and platform dedicated to engaging and encouraging members of the lacrosse community to connect, share inspiring stories and tips. Players can also follow @epoch.women on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look.

"We are proud to introduce Purpose, the best gear for today's athletes, which features advanced technology designed for optimal pocket placement within the rigorous rules and regulations of the game," said Emily Plahn, Epoch Lacrosse product engineer. "In addition to Purpose being designed exclusively for women by women, we're also excited to officially launch Epoch Women, an online community that covers travel, wellness, food and lifestyle topics all relating to the game."

The factory setups also features a Dragonfly shaft, the most technologically advanced carbon fiber composite shaft in the game. Designed, manufactured and made right here in the U.S., the Purpose features Epoch's patent pending 15-degree bottom rail and is available with a factory tied-up pocket for elite level control and feel. All factory tied-up heads are strung by Stylin Strings are designed to optimize the 15-degree technology.

"The women's game has been advancing faster than the equipment manufacturer's ability to keep up with new gear designed for this newer style of play," said Plahn. "Our team at Epoch wanted to engineer a stick specific for today's athletes and their superior skills that will be with the game for years to come."

The Purpose Dragonfly shaft is available in a 1" concave diameter or a slim 7/8" diameter. Like all Dragonfly shafts, the Purpose comes with an industry leading, one-year warranty and is manufactured with pride at Epoch's innovation lab.

"The Epoch women's team is made up of lacrosse players who know the game inside and out, which provides them with the skill set necessary to create unsurpassed equipment and gear," said James Miceli, principal and co-founder of Epoch Lacrosse. "Through in-depth research and reporting, our team took it a step further by gathering data from surveys from players across the country to discovered what gear and equipment today's lacrosse player needs during game time."

The Epoch Purpose head and Dragonfly shaft are now available at select retailers. The Epoch Purpose Head is $110 MSRP strung and $140 MSRP unstrung. The Purpose Dragonfly is $110 MSRP and the Purpose Factory setup is $250 MSRP. To learn more about Epoch Lacrosse women's collection, view its video here.

About Epoch Lacrosse

Epoch Lacrosse is a U.S. design and technology company committed to exclusively creating the highest-performing lacrosse equipment made and manufactured in the U.S. Through its innovation lab in Minneapolis, Epoch Lacrosse incorporates high-tech practices into its production including 3D printing and utilizing carbon fiber. In addition to Epoch Lacrosse's use of technology, the design of their shafts is leading the lacrosse industry and are growing in popularity among players -- including the Dragonfly Eight, its brand-new shaft for elite lacrosse players.