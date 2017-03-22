eQuest Compliance and Diversity Division Celebrates 1,000 Customer Milestone

SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - eQuest, the world's leading job posting distributor, today announced that its Compliance and Diversity Division has exceeded 1,000 customers. In the seven years since the division was founded, eQuest has rapidly built its customer base, delivering services for Federal Contractors as well as public and private sector companies wanting to utilize eQuest's vast network of diversity career locations. It is also been successful across multiple industries -- including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, energy, hospitality, technology, and telecommunications -- by delivering comprehensive compliance services including OFCCP audit protection.

In a 2016 report by Silicon Review Magazine, eQuest was featured in a top 10 list of fastest growing compliance companies.

"eQuest has always placed a tremendous emphasis on delivering our customers world class service, technology innovation and proactive support," said Bob Jaworski, vice president of Alliances at eQuest. "The momentum we are seeing proves that today's modern enterprises are committed more than ever to establishing and maintaining a diverse workforce."

About eQuest

eQuest provides domestic and international job posting delivery, job board management and employment marketing services. With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest can be reach at www.equest.com.