eQuest Named 10 Fastest Growing Compliance Solution Providers by The Silicon Review Magazine

SILICON VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - The Silicon Review, an online and print magazine for business and technology professionals, has named eQuest in their annual list of the 10 Fastest Growing Compliance Solution Providers of 2016.

eQuest's Compliance Division's exponential growth has been driven by the rapid adoption of its innovative job delivery and services platform as the standard for mitigating OFCCP job listing auditing risk amongst leading companies who hold Federal contracts.

Due to the increasing number of DOL regulations, organizations are increasingly adopting the use of consolidated and harmonized sets of human resource services in their HCM tools. eQuest's ability to connect its in-house compliance and auditing services with the world's largest HCM and CRM providers gives Federal Contractors a better overall experience as it relates to proof-of-data capture and recordkeeping when it pertains to a federal audit.

Maurice Dowdell, who heads eQuest's Compliance Onboarding, said, "Thanks to the continued hard work of our growing team, the success of our channel partners and the hard-driving innovation behind our products and services. We have set the groundwork for our continued success for years to come."

"The Silicon Review 10 Fastest Growing Compliance Solution Providers program identifies the most dynamic companies that have made significant contributions in the field of business and technology and is designed to showcase companies that provide the most leading and groundbreaking effective technologies," said Manish Pandey, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine.

Since 1994, eQuest has provided domestic and international job posting delivery for thousands of customers worldwide. eQuest can reach anywhere a job can be posted; colleges, universities, social media, niche job boards, alumni sites, as well as all the major career sites.

About eQuest

eQuest provides domestic and international job posting delivery, job board management and employment marketing services. With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest can be reach at www.equest.com.

