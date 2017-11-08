eQuest Reaches 90 Billion Job Board Performance Records

SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - eQuest today reported that it has amassed in excess of 90 billion job board performance records -- making its database the largest collective of job seeker and job board search and trending data in the world. The data is used to calculate and predict future hiring trends, strategize better overall job board spending; while realizing better candidate quality results.

Most data experts agree that eQuest's data is the most highly prized in the Human Capital space because it measures the actual effectiveness of online job advertising across a multitude of career sites, social networks, compliance and outreach locations, and search engines globally.

eQuest customers can watch candidate activity, including trending and responsiveness, per requisition, to easily predict which job boards will work better than others.

Josh Judd, Data Success Manager at eQuest said, "Since we collect almost 1 billion data points each month, customers are already significantly changing the course of job board purchasing based on what they are seeing. The results ultimately realized are considerable reductions in cost per hire."

eQuest supports job posting and data analysis for customers using Oracle/Taleo, Workday, Kenexa/IBM, SAP/Successfactors, Ultimate Software, iCIMS, and many others.

