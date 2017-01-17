eQuest Reports Top 10 APAC Job Boards with The Highest Candidate Responses

SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - As part of its By The Numbers HR analytics series, eQuest today announced its latest statistics regarding Asia Pacific job boards with highest candidate response rates per job posting. The study was based on actual job postings delivered by eQuest between October and December 2016. Job board performances were calculated based on a minimum of 100 jobs being posted to any given board. Samples were taken across all industries, job titles, skills, and locations. Boards are listed highest to lowest.

#1 - Seek - Australia's number one job site.

#2 - LinkedIn - Career site with more than 100 million professionals connected in APAC.

#3 - Jobstreet - Top job site for career-minded professionals looking for work in Asia.

#4 - JobsDB - A leading job portal with substantial positions across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

#5 - Zhaopin - Career platform in China, focusing on connecting users with relevant job opportunities throughout their career lifecycle.

#6 - 51job - Job board with career services focused in China.

#7 - Monster India - India's leading online career and recruitment resource.

#8 - eFinancial Careers - Online job board focused on Finance, Banking, Accounting and Insurance.

#9 - Stjobs - Online job board showcasing a wide range of jobs available in Singapore.

#10 - Naukri - India's No.1 Job Portal.

About eQuest

eQuest provides domestic and international job posting delivery to thousands of customers worldwide. With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 181 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/16/11G127448/Images/BTN-04abaf1e1a0a955c90dcba42924de729.jpg