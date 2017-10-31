Equipment from Timken's Pulaski, Tenn. Bearing Manufacturing Plant to be Sold via Auction on Aucto

Production and manufacturing equipment from 350,000-square-foot plant will be sold via public online auction

PULASKI, TN--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Following the closure of the Timken Company's bearing manufacturing facility in Pulaski, Tenn., precision machining and manufacturing equipment, among other assets, will be listed for sale in an online auction.

The Timken Company, a maker of bearings, mechanical power transmission components and other accessories, announced the closing of its 350,000-square-foot facility in September of last year after a strategic review of its operations. The closure is estimated to have affected more than 120 jobs.

Asset Management Group LLC (AMG), an industrial auction firm, will be conducting the online auction of machinery and equipment from the now-closed facility. AMG specializes in reclaiming value on the second-equipment market through appraisal, auction and liquidation services.

Bidders interested in purchasing equipment from this auction can bid online on www.aucto.com. The auction is currently open to bids and the first lot will be called on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 9 a.m. ET.

The major asset types available for sale include: grinding and finishing machines, hones, coolant tanks, air compressors, material handling and storage equipment, forklifts, plant support equipment and more. For a lot catalog, click here.

