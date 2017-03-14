Equus Announces 2016 Year-End Net Asset Value

SOURCE: Equus Total Return
Net Asset Value per Share of $3.37 increased 14.6% over last year
HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (the "Fund" or "Equus") reports net assets as of December 31, 2016, of $42.7 million, an increase of approximately $1.2 million since September 30, 2016. Net asset value per share increased to $3.37 as of December 31, 2016 from $3.27 as of September 30, 2016 and $2.94 as of December 31, 2015. Comparative data is summarized below (in thousands, except per share amounts):
The following were the portfolio companies that had significant changes to their fair values during the fourth quarter of 2016:
About Equus
The Fund is a business development company that trades as a closed-end fund on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EQS". Additional information on the Fund may be obtained from the Fund's website at www.equuscap.com.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the performance of the Fund, including our ability to achieve our expected financial and business objectives, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the SEC. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.
Contact:
Patricia Baronowski
Pristine Advisers, LLC
(631) 756-2486
