Equus Announces 2016 Year-End Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value per Share of $3.37 increased 14.6% over last year

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Equus Total Return, Inc. ( NYSE : EQS) (the "Fund" or "Equus") reports net assets as of December 31, 2016, of $42.7 million, an increase of approximately $1.2 million since September 30, 2016. Net asset value per share increased to $3.37 as of December 31, 2016 from $3.27 as of September 30, 2016 and $2.94 as of December 31, 2015. Comparative data is summarized below (in thousands, except per share amounts):

As of the Quarter Ended 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 6/30/2016 3/31/2016 12/31/2015 Net assets $42,740 $41,506 $39,617 $37,550 $37,308 Shares outstanding 12,674 12,674 12,674 12,674 12,674 Net assets per share $3.37 $3.27 $3.13 $2.96 $2.94

The following were the portfolio companies that had significant changes to their fair values during the fourth quarter of 2016:

Increase in Value of Equus Energy. The fair value of the Fund's holding in Equus Energy increased from $5.25 million to $6.25 million during the fourth quarter of 2016, principally due to improved economic prospects affecting mineral rights held by Equus Energy in Texas. In particular, during the fourth quarter of 2016, Equus Energy sold a small working interest it held in the Permian Basin for $250,000, or approximately $12,500 per acre. Equus Energy also holds a 50% working interest in approximately 2,400 acres in the Permian Basin that is operated by a subsidiary of Chevron. The Fund established Equus Energy, LLC ("Equus Energy") as a wholly-owned subsidiary to be used as a platform for energy-related investments, with particular emphasis on oil and gas enterprises. Equus Energy owns various working interests, which are presently derived from 111 producing and non-producing oil and gas wells, including associated development rights of approximately 20,900 acres, situated on 12 separate properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The working interests range from a de minimus amount to 50% of the leasehold that includes these wells. Also included in the interests acquired by Equus Energy are working interests of 7.5% and 2.5% in the Burnell and North Pettus Units, respectively, which collectively comprise approximately 13,000 acres located in the area known as the "Eagle Ford Shale" play. The Fund received advice and assistance from a third-party valuation firm to support its determination of the fair value of this investment.





The fair value of the Fund's holding in Equus Energy increased from $5.25 million to $6.25 million during the fourth quarter of 2016, principally due to improved economic prospects affecting mineral rights held by Equus Energy in Texas. In particular, during the fourth quarter of 2016, Equus Energy sold a small working interest it held in the Permian Basin for $250,000, or approximately $12,500 per acre. Equus Energy also holds a 50% working interest in approximately 2,400 acres in the Permian Basin that is operated by a subsidiary of Chevron. The Fund established Equus Energy, LLC ("Equus Energy") as a wholly-owned subsidiary to be used as a platform for energy-related investments, with particular emphasis on oil and gas enterprises. Equus Energy owns various working interests, which are presently derived from 111 producing and non-producing oil and gas wells, including associated development rights of approximately 20,900 acres, situated on 12 separate properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The working interests range from a de minimus amount to 50% of the leasehold that includes these wells. Also included in the interests acquired by Equus Energy are working interests of 7.5% and 2.5% in the Burnell and North Pettus Units, respectively, which collectively comprise approximately 13,000 acres located in the area known as the "Eagle Ford Shale" play. The Fund received advice and assistance from a third-party valuation firm to support its determination of the fair value of this investment. Increase in Value of PalletOne. The fair value of the Fund's share interest in PalletOne Inc. ("PalletOne"), increased from $15.4 million to $16.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2016, PalletOne reported significant increases in its trailing twelve months' revenue and EBITDA as compared to prior periods, as well as a substantial increase in EBITDA as compared to the third quarter of 2016. PalletOne's improved financial performance during 2016 resulted in part from greater operational efficiencies gained from the addition of wood treating capacity during the fourth quarter of 2015. Equus holds an 18.7% fully-diluted share interest in PalletOne, one of the largest wooden pallet manufacturers in the United States. The Fund received advice and assistance from a third-party valuation firm to support its determination of the fair value of this investment.





The fair value of the Fund's share interest in PalletOne Inc. ("PalletOne"), increased from $15.4 million to $16.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2016, PalletOne reported significant increases in its trailing twelve months' revenue and EBITDA as compared to prior periods, as well as a substantial increase in EBITDA as compared to the third quarter of 2016. PalletOne's improved financial performance during 2016 resulted in part from greater operational efficiencies gained from the addition of wood treating capacity during the fourth quarter of 2015. Equus holds an 18.7% fully-diluted share interest in PalletOne, one of the largest wooden pallet manufacturers in the United States. The Fund received advice and assistance from a third-party valuation firm to support its determination of the fair value of this investment. Increase in the Value of MVC Capital Shares. The price of MVC Capital, Inc.'s ("MVC") common stock increased from $8.29 per share on September 30, 2016 to $8.58 per share on December 31, 2016. In addition to the 461,292 MVC shares held by Equus at September 30, 2016, the Fund received 7,316 MVC shares as a dividend during the fourth quarter of 2016. The receipt of share dividends and increase in the MVC share price led to a corresponding increase in the fair value of this holding from $3.8 million to $4.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2016.





About Equus

The Fund is a business development company that trades as a closed-end fund on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EQS". Additional information on the Fund may be obtained from the Fund's website at www.equuscap.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the performance of the Fund, including our ability to achieve our expected financial and business objectives, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the SEC. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.