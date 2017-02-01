Era Resources Announces Filing of Technical Report

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) -

Era Resources Inc. ("Era" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ERX) is pleased to announce that, further to the upgraded resource announced on December 19, 2016, it has filed a technical report detailing the resource at its Yandera Project.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

The mineral resources were estimated using current CIM standards, definitions and guidelines and applying NI 43-101. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred resources as Indicated or Measured mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured mineral resource category.

The Yandera Mineral Resource Statement was prepared by J.B. Pennington, MSc., C.P.G., and Justin Smith, BSc., P.E., SME-RM, both of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., Reno, Nevada, and provides a classification of resources in accordance with CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves: Definitions and Guidelines, November 27, 2010. Mr. Pennington and Mr. Smith are Qualified Persons, and are independent of the Company for purposes of NI 43-101 and have approved the contents of this news release.

For further information on the Yandera Project, please refer to the technical report titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report Updated Resource Estimate, Yandera Copper Project, Papua New Guinea,' dated February 1, 2017, available on the Company's website and on SEDAR. The Company is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant risks other than those identified in the filed report and the most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis of the Company filed on SEDAR.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking information, including but not limited to statements with respect to ongoing exploration at Yandera and Pomiea. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or to be achieved and any other similar expressions.

In providing the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding: (i) the accuracy of exploration results received to date; (ii) anticipated costs and expenses; (iii) the accuracy of the Company's mineral resource estimate; (iv) the future price of copper and molybdenum; and (v) that the supply and demand for copper, molybdenum, and other metals develop as expected. Although management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, including actual results of exploration activities, changes in market conditions, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, and other risks of the mining industry. Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Era does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.