Erdene Closes Private Placement

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD) ("Erdene" or "Company"), is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). The private placement financing involved the issuance of 543,478 shares to Teck at a price of $0.92 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000 ("Private Placement"). This fulfils Teck's equity investment obligation pursuant to the Strategic Alliance between Erdene and Teck announced by Erdene in April 2013. Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for exploration of the Company's Teck-Alliance projects in southwest Mongolia. All securities have been issued pursuant to the Private Placement and are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

Erdene-Teck Alliance

The Alliance with Teck was entered into on April 10, 2013, and was formed by the signing of option and private placement agreements (collectively, "Agreement") to fund and carry out mineral exploration in the Trans Altai region of southwest Mongolia. Under the terms of the Agreement, Teck had the option to subscribe for shares of Erdene, priced at the then current market plus 10%, until it had invested $3 million. Once the initial option agreement funding and initial program is complete, the Alliance will continue to evaluate opportunities for acquisition and, depending on certain conditions, could enter into future agreements to acquire and advance designated projects.

A multi-year program of regional exploration, designed to identify porphyry and porphyry-related mineralization, has been underway since inception. The program has provided the Alliance with a significant amount of technical information to support future acquisition and exploration.

With the renewal of the Alliance, the 2017 exploration program will consist of follow-up work on anomalous targets identified during the 2016 program, comprising surface geochemical sampling, geological mapping/prospecting, ground-verification of multispectral anomalies, and sampling of alteration zones for hyper-spectral analysis. Additional work is also planned for one of the Alliance's newly acquired exploration licenses, consisting of geochemical, geophysical, and geological work.

Excluded from the Alliance are the Company's Bayan Khundii Gold Project, Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic Project, Altan Arrow Gold-Silver Project and the Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Project.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects in underexplored and highly prospective southwest Mongolia. Exploration success has led to the discovery and definition of several 100%-owned prospects and deposits including the Company's flagship and newly discovered, high-grade, near-surface Bayan Khundii gold project; the 5.6 km long Altan Nar gold-polymetallic mineralized trend that is host to 18 targets; the Altan Arrow gold-silver prospect and the Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper deposit. For further information on the Company, please visit www.erdene.com. Erdene has a working capital position of approximately $13.3 million, 145,390,586 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 153,972,160 common shares, after giving effect to the Private Placement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

