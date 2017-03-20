ERF Wireless Announces Major Markets and Jobs Expansion

ADDISON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - ERF WIRELESS, INC. ( OTC PINK : ERFB) and Accordant Communications, LLC. ("Accordant"), (www.acc-com.com) today announced that ERF Wireless ("ERF") is expanding and has now established local subsidiary offices in Addison, Texas to further support the Texas market and its partner base after its recent acquisition of all the equity Interests of Accordant, a Leading Broadband Network Development and Utility Construction company. Accordant currently has a number of network deployments in Texas. Accordant expects to add up to 50 new jobs in the Texas market over the next 24 months and another 100 jobs in the Florida market strengthening ERF's ability to execute on its plans of becoming a leading mission critical infrastructure provider to both the communications and power industries. A local presence within these markets will not only allow the company to support current installations but also provide a local sales and support base for future expansion within these markets through the recruitment of new partners.

Dan Himes, Accordant's President, stated: "The telecom world is evolving rapidly and the networks we will use to communicate in a few years will bear little resemblance to the ones we use today. The new 5G wireless platform will need a tremendous amount of small cells to be deployed and this will require a large amount of fiber optic cable and latest generation microwave to support them. The Accordant Executive Team has extensive experience with all of this technology. Texas is an obvious market for Accordant to enter given its appetite for technology growth and innovation. Texas is a logical step and has already presented ERF with numerous untapped opportunities for our products, services and complete solutions. Accordant provides wireless carriers with the infrastructure they need to keep people connected and businesses running. Accordant is currently supporting and providing services in Houston and Dallas to several of the nation's largest providers of small cells in the U.S. The addition of Accordant's complementary footprint in top metro markets in South Florida and Texas bolsters ERF's fiber provider services while enhancing its position in small cells and ERF's overall long-term growth."

ERF Wireless (www.erfwireless.com) was founded in 2004 as a "Critical Communications Infrastructure" company applying advanced wireless broadband technology and other communications technology to a select suite of enterprise, commercial and retail critical communications needs. ERF has historically offered high-speed wireless broadband products and services to specialized critical communications needs, such as banking, healthcare, education and oil and gas.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business combination between ERF and Accordant, including statements regarding the benefits of the combination and the products and markets of each company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.