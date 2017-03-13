ERF Wireless, Inc. Announces Major Changes to Board of Directors

LEAGUE CITY, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - ERF WIRELESS, INC. ("ERF") ( OTC PINK : ERFB) today announced major changes to its board of directors. Three (3) new directors including Steven M. Sarno, Dr. John B. Barnett, and Joey Milan were appointed to the board on an interim basis on March 12, 2017 pursuant to a written consent by a majority of shareholder votes as allowed under the Bylaws of the Corporation and Nevada law. Simultaneously, the incumbent Dr. H. Dean Cubley has resigned as chairman and director; and Dr. Bartus Batson has likewise resigned from the board; both citing personal reasons. The new directors bring diverse backgrounds in business to ERF. Sarno, an officer of newly acquired Accordant Communications, brings a strong background in the wireless, power and infrastructure construction industries. Milan and Dr. Barnett bring years of experience in a variety of industries. The new directors intend to implement the new ERF initiatives recommended by Asset Econometrics, a turnaround and restructuring firm previously engaged by ERF, including beginning a search for new management to lead ERF into the future.

About ERF

ERF Wireless (www.erfwireless.com) was founded in 2004 as a "Critical Communications Infrastructure" company applying advanced wireless broadband technology and other communications technology to a select suite of enterprise, commercial and retail critical communications needs. ERF has historically offered high-speed wireless broadband products and services to specialized critical communications needs, such as banking, healthcare, education and oil and gas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the new Board Members including statements regarding the benefits of the Board Members. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ERF assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.