Eric Leboeuf Disposes of Quantum Securities

VAUDREUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 7, 2017) - Mr. Éric Leboeuf ("Mr. Leboeuf") reports that he disposed of beneficial ownership of exceeding 2% of the outstanding common shares of Quantum Numbers Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (the "Corporation") (the "Common Shares") on January 4, 2017 (the "Disposition").

Following the Disposition, Mr. Leboeuf holds, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,100,200 Common Shares and 3,500,000 warrants of the Corporation, representing approximately 14.13% of the 43,209,338 outstanding Common Shares, calculated on a partially diluted basis.

The securities were disposed of in the ordinary course of business. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Mr. Leboeuf may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Corporation, or continue to hold or dispose of some or all of the securities of the Corporation in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers which requires a report to be filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.