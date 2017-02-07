Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist, former Faculty of Kinesiology Thrive Centre volunteer gives motivational talk

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - After winning the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this past summer, Erica Wiebe showcased to the world what hard work, perseverance, and a resilience mindset can achieve. Wiebe trained at the University of Calgary while completing her degrees in Kinesiology and Arts and she volunteered for more than three semesters at the Thrive Centre in the Faculty of Kinesiology. This Thursday, February 9, she shares her story with cancer survivors and the next generation of Thrive Centre volunteers.

WHAT: Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist in wresting and former Thrive Centre volunteer Erica Wiebe shares her story with cancer survivors and the next generation of Thrive Centre volunteers.

WHEN: Thursday, February 9, at 2:30-3:30 p.m. Media interview to follow.

WHERE: Kinesiology Complex KNA 160 - Closest parking in lots are L5, L16 and L9 **media can park free in a vehicle marked with the outlet or have a business card on the dash**

WHO: Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Erica Wiebe, researcher Dr. Nicole Culos Reed, PhD, and Thrive Centre volunteer

About the Thrive Centre



The Faculty of Kinesiology's Thrive Centre is an innovative fitness facility aiming to empower and improve the quality of life of people affected by cancer. It is free for use for cancer patients, survivors and their support people. The gym is monitored by exercise specialists and volunteers who have specific cancer and exercise training.

