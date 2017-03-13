Erie Insurance, Digital Partners/Slice Labs Partnership Awarded 2017 ITA Bridge Awards

Multiple winners honored for their collaborative efforts to bring together business units and IT departments

POMPANO BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The Insurance Technology Association (ITA) announces that representatives of Erie Insurance Group and a collaboration between the Digital Partners, a Munich Re company, and insurtech startup Slice Labs, are each winners of the third annual ITA Bridge Awards. The awards were presented at ITA LIVE, the ITA's annual conference held this week at the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Pompano Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

The ITA Bridge Award honors insurance IT leaders and their counterparts on the business side, according to Jim Daggett, executive director of the ITA. Business opportunities are sometimes lost and IT implementations often fail when leaders from IT and the business side fail to collaborate effectively and "bridge" the gap between technology and business, explains Daggett.

"This is our third year to hand out the ITA Bridge Award and we were once again impressed by the quality of the nominations," says Daggett. "When we submitted the finalists to our advisory board they were evenly split on who should win this year's award. We thought about asking for a second vote to get one clear winner, but after looking through the Erie and Digital Partners/Slice Lab submissions we agreed that both were deserving of the honor."

The Erie winners are Ruben Fechner, senior vice president, information technology, and Sherri Silver, senior vice president strategic marketing. The Erie team worked to improve the claims process for its customers by automating where possible while continuing to follow the company's mandate for retaining the human touch when working with customers.

The second Bridge Award was presented to Andrew Rear, chief executive of Digital Partners, and Tim Attia, CEO of Slice Labs. The backing provided to insurtech startup Slice Labs by the Digital Partners unit of Munich Re enabled Slice to launch its first product for homeowners, which is now available in six states, who rent their homes through online services such as Airbnb. Slice also is working to launch a rideshare product for drivers of companies such as Uber and Lyft.

"We've worked closely with Digital Partners to reimagine the insurance process and build a truly digital-only insurer," says Tim Attia, CEO and co-founder of Slice. "It's an honor for the industry to recognize this and to receive the Bridge Award."

"Bridging the gap between the business operation and technology with Slice helped us develop a new approach and solution in an evolving insurance market," says Andy Rear, chief executive, Digital Partners. "We are honored to be recognized for our collaboration with Slice with the Bridge Award."

The ITA Bridge Award is presented to both an IT leader and a business executive or executives in any of the insurance industry business functions, including underwriting, claims, finance, customer service, actuarial or marketing for a North American insurance company.

Nominations were accepted from insurance companies, software solution providers and industry consultants. The award is reflective of a long-term connectivity between the business unit and IT that demonstrates how an insurance company can operate effectively.

The full story of each of the 2017 winners is featured in the March issue of ITA Pro magazine, the official publication of the ITA.

About the ITA

The Insurance Technology Association provides members with opportunities to collaborate, educate, network, share and use knowledge related to insurance technology. The ITA provides the insurance technology community with a resource solely dedicated to serving this specialized sector of the industry. Publications and educational programs created by the ITA are geared to anyone interested in or charged with evaluating, implementing or marketing insurance-specific technology systems or services.

About Slice

Slice Labs Inc. is an insurtech startup providing on-demand, pay-per-use insurance for the on-demand economy that is cost effective, easy to acquire with a tap, and provides superior coverage. Slice is reimagining insurance through design, data, and technology. To stay up to date with Slice, visit http://www.slice.is and follow @SliceLabs on Twitter.

