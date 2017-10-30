Ero Copper Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 30, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Ero Copper Corp. ("Ero" or the "Company") (TSX:ERO) is pleased to announce that, further to its successfully completed initial public offering and secondary offering (together, the "Offering") of an aggregate of 23,282,116 common shares of Ero at a price of $4.75 per common share, the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") in full and have agreed to purchase an additional 3,492,317 common shares of Ero at a price of $4.75 per common share, for additional gross proceeds to Ero of $16,588,505.75. Closing of the purchase of such additional common shares by the underwriters is anticipated to occur on November 1, 2017.

The common shares of Ero are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO". Following the closing of the Over-Allotment Option, there will be 74,598,028 common shares of Ero issued and outstanding.

The Offering was managed by a syndicate of underwriters, including BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank as lead joint bookrunners and Canaccord Genuity Corp., GMP Securities L.P., Numis Securities Limited, PI Financial Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.

About Ero

Ero is a base metals mining company focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaçá Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the Vale do Curaçá Property. Additional information on the Company and its operations can be found at www.erocopper.com and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

