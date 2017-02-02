Escape and Recapture of Inmate from Joliette Institution

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - On February 1st, 2017 at about 8:35 p.m., Laurianne Lévesque, an inmate from Joliette Institution, escaped.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Sûreté du Québec.

Approximately 35 minutes later, at 9:10 p.m., the fugitive was apprehended by the police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.