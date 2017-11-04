News Room
Correctional Service Canada

November 04, 2017 14:27 ET

Escape and Recapture of Inmate from Pe Sakastew Centre

MASKWACÎS, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 4, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

During the 5:50 a.m. count on November 4, 2017, staff members at Pê Sâkâstêw Centre, a minimum security federal institution, discovered that Trevor Ryan Whittleton was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Maskwacîs Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At approximately 10:00 a.m .on November 4, 2017 Trevor Ryan Whittleton was apprehended by police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

