Escape and Recapture of Inmate from Pe Sakastew Centre

During the 5:50 a.m. count on November 4, 2017, staff members at Pê Sâkâstêw Centre, a minimum security federal institution, discovered that Trevor Ryan Whittleton was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Maskwacîs Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At approximately 10:00 a.m .on November 4, 2017 Trevor Ryan Whittleton was apprehended by police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

