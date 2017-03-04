Escape from Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 4, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On March 4, 2017, at about 1:40 P.M. M.S.T., Edmonton Institution, a maximum security federal institution, was notified that Douglas John escaped during a medical escorted temporary absence in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

The police have been notified and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will continue to work with them to locate the offender as quickly as possible. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Douglas John is asked to contact the police.

Douglas John is 20 years old, measures 178 cm (5'10") in height and weighs 82 kg (181 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on the left hand. He is currently serving a sentence of 3 years, 8 months, 23 days for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Careless Use of Firearm, and Robbery - Use Firearm.

CSC will investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and is working with police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all information available to help arrest the inmate.