Escape from Edmonton Institution for Women

On October 2, 2017 during the 9:05 p.m. count, staff members at Edmonton Institution for Women, a multi-level security federal institution, discovered that Samantha Toope and Kelsie Mast were not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and the Edmonton detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and a warrant for their arrest has been issued.

Samantha Faye Toope is 20 years old, measures 150 cm (4' 11") in height and weighs 64 kilograms (141 lbs). She has a fair complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She is currently serving a sentence of 2 years for Robbery, Theft, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operate Motor Vehicle While Disqualified, Fail to Comply with Conditions Under a Recognizance Order and Failure to Attend Court.

Kelsie Laine Marie Mast is 23 years old, measures 155 cm (5' 1") in height and weighs 52 kgs (115 lbs). She has a fair complexion, green eyes and brown hair. She is serving a sentence of 2 years, 9 months for Trafficking in a Schedule I/II Substance, Theft, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Mischief and Fail to Comply with Condition Under Recognizance Order.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Samantha Toope or Kelsie Mast is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmates.

