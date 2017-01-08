Escape from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge

CRANE RIVER, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Jan. 8, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On January 8, 2017 during the 1 a.m count, staff members at O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge, a facility managed by Crane River First Nation, discovered that Leslie Bushie was not accounted for.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge staff immediately contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Leslie Bushie is 25 years old, measures 188 cm (6'2") in height and weighs 85 kg (188 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his right leg, left upper arm and right forearm. He is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 9 months, 27 days for Aggravated Assault.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Leslie Bushie is asked to contact police.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge and CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge and CSC have given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

To view the photo associated with this release, please visit the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170108-1082055.jpg