Escape the Bank with Servus Credit Union's Mobile Escape Room

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Servus Credit Union is challenging Albertans to 'escape the bank' using only brainpower and teamwork. The member-owned, community-based financial institution has partnered with The Locked Room to retrofit a mobile trailer into an escape room and staged it to resemble an old stogy bank. Once participants have entered the mobile escape room, they will have 10 minutes to solve puzzles, advance through the trailer and eventually escape! The mobile escape room is making stops at community events across Alberta this summer in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge.

The puzzles will test participants' wits, while also providing activities that encourage smart financial decision making. Albertans will also have the opportunity to learn more about Servus' many service offerings, member benefits and its brand differentiators.

"Servus Credit Union is unique from other financial institutions and we are thrilled to offer a fun and informative financial experience to current and future members that reflects our culture," says Gail Stepanik-Keber, Chief Brand, Digital Banking & Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Servus Credit Union. "Servus Credit Union wants Albertans to 'escape the bank' by learning about what sets us apart, such as being rewarded for doing business with us by receiving a share of our profits."

Servus Credit Union is Alberta's largest credit union with roots dating back to 1938. Anyone can become a Servus member. All it takes is a $1 investment to benefit from everything membership has to offer. Servus knows that education is the key to improving the well-being of Albertans. It is committed to providing its members with the information and expert tailored advice they need to make smart financial decisions.

The Servus Credit Union mobile escape room will be travelling across Alberta this summer from July 5 to September 15, and can be found at the following community events:

Date Event Location Hours July 5 Stampede BBQ and Family Picnic 6 Copperstone Way SE, Calgary, AB 4 - 8 p.m. July 16 Stampede Breakfast Field next to Kincora Rise and Kincora Glen Green NW, Calgary, AB 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 23 Westerner Family Day 4847A 19 St, Red Deer, AB 12 - 10:30 p.m. July 29 Movie in the Park 7904, 43rd Ave NW, Calgary, AB 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. August 5 - 7 Servus Heritage Festival 9330 Groat Road, Edmonton, AB August 5: 12 - 9 p.m. August 6: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. August 7: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. August 20 Servus Edmonton Marathon 9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB Check website for details. August 25 Lethbridge Whoop Up Days 3401 Parkside Drive South, Lethbridge, AB 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. August 26 Crossroads Family Festival 2411 Vermilion St NE, Calgary, AB 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. September 15 MLCA 60th Birthday party & Outdoor movie night South Calgary Park, 3130, 16th St. SW, Calgary, AB Check website for details.

For more information regarding the Servus Credit Union mobile escape room, visit the Summer of Servus events website.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

Servus Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving members from more than 100 locations in 59 communities. Servus aspires to build a better world - one member at a time - by shaping member financial fitness to help Albertans feel in control, financially resilient and able to pursue opportunities. For more information, call toll-free 187SERVUSCU / 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.