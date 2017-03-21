Esco Pipeline Beveling Tool Preps Large Diameter Pipe for Welding

HOLLISTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Esco Tool has introduced a portable pipe beveling tool for preparing torched-off or rough cut pipe ends and making them perfectly square in order to help create high-integrity welded pipe joints.

The Terminator MILLHOG® Pipe Beveling Tool attaches to the I.D. and features a tracker which compensates for variations in the pipe's wall thickness to maintain a precision bevel and has a dual-spring safety hanger to simplify the alignment of larger pipe. Ideally suited for pipeline construction, it can produce any angle of bevel, face, and counter bore simultaneously.

Designed for prepping pipe from 8-5/8" I.D. up to 36" O.D., the Terminator MILLHOG® Pipe Beveling Tool and has an adjustable tool holder that indexes and locks for easy setup. Equipped with user-selectable formed TiN coated tool bits, it comes with a 5 HP pneumatic motor or an optional hydraulic motor and produces a thick chip without requiring cutting fluids.

The Terminator MILLHOG® Pipe Beveling Tool is priced from $47,995.00 and is available for rent in the continental U.S.A.

About ESCO Tool

For over 60 years, ESCO Tool has worked closely with end-users on the toughest tube and pipe cutting and end prep applications in the power generation and metalworking industries. Their experience has allowed them to invent and manufacture high quality, torque-free end prep tools that work efficiently and require no special operator training.

The ESCO product line features their robust line of MILLHOG® pipe milling tools and Air-Powered Saws and specialty mount systems, High-Speed Hand-Held Bevelers, and accessories. Offered for sale or rent, with 24 hour shipment or less usually available, these field-proven tools are built tough and precision machined from the finest materials to make sure that you get your job done properly, on time, and under budget.