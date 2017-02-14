Esco Tube Beveling Tool is Battery Powered for Quick Repairs

HOLLISTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Esco Tool has introduced a battery powered boiler tube beveling tool that delivers the same power as a pneumatic beveler but is truly cord-free, making it ideal for quick welding end preps.

The Tube Weasel Battery MILLHOG® is a right angle drive I.D. clamping welding end prep tool featuring an 850 Watt motor with a proprietary gear reduction system that delivers high torque at 43 RPM. Capable of pulling a thick chip without cutting oils on tubes prone to work hardening at high speeds, this battery powered end prep tool is ideal for quick repair jobs.

Ideally suited for beveling SS tubes with a high chrome content and high nickel percentage tubes, the Tube Weasel Battery MILLHOG® is equipped with a 6.2 Ah 18 V rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery and employs TiN coated cutter blades mounted in a wedge-style blade lock system. Designed for tubes from 3/4" I.D. to 3" O.D., it only requires a 3" radial clearance.

The Tube Weasel Battery MILLHOG® is priced from $4,195.00 complete or is available for rent. Literature and pricing are available upon request.

For over 60 years, Esco Tool has worked closely with end-users on the toughest tube and pipe cutting and end prep applications in the power generation and metalworking industries. Their experience has allowed them to invent and manufacture high quality, torque-free end prep tools that work efficiently and require no special operator training.

The Esco product line features their robust line of MILLHOG® pipe milling end prep tools and Air-Powered Saws and specialty mount systems, High-Speed Hand-Held Bevelers, and accessories. Offered for sale or rent, with 24 hour shipment or less usually available, these field-proven tools are built tough and precision machined from the finest materials to make sure that you get your job done properly, on time, and under budget.