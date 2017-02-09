eSentire Leads Managed Detection and Response Landscape with Record Year

Largest Pure-Play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Vendor Boasts 60% YoY Growth

CAMBRIDGE, ON--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - eSentire Inc., the leader in managed threat detection and response services, today reported strong growth across sales, client acquisition, and customer expansion. eSentire Managed Detection and Response™ (eSentire MDR) service is now deployed at more than 1,000 sites globally, protecting mid-sized organizations across verticals from advanced threats that technology alone cannot prevent.

"Midmarket organizations are the target of choice for cyber-attackers looking for easy prey," said Nick Lantuh, eSentire Executive Chairman. "Managed detection and response - delivered by elite security analysts - is the last line of defense when it comes to guarding against cyber threats. The eyes-on-glass model MDR provides is the critical difference when it comes to preventing a business-altering event."

eSentire 2016 performance highlights include:

In the 2016 Managed Detection and Response Market Guide, Gartner states that: "Organizations struggle to deploy, manage and use an effective combination of expertise and tools to detect threats, especially targeted advanced threats and insider threats. A growing number of providers are offering outcome-based services that differ from traditional managed security services (MSSs) offerings, because they are focused on detecting previously undetected threats that have breached an organization's perimeter and are moving laterally through the IT environment."1

The sense of urgency, driven by rising industry risk and increasing regulatory requirements, have underscored the gap facing many mid-market organizations working with limited cybersecurity in-house resources and budgets.

To that end, eSentire witnessed a steep increase in the number of threats processed through its Security Operations Centers (SOCs), located in Canada and Europe.

"As the largest and most advanced pure-play MDR vendor, we are poised to capitalize on the explosive growth of this category," said Lantuh. "We remain committed to leading threat detection and response innovation, while delivering the white-glove service our customers have grown accustomed to."

About eSentire:

eSentire® is an industry leader, providing managed detection and response services to mid-sized organizations, keeping them safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that traditional security defences simply can't detect. eSentire combines people, process, and proprietary technology to deliver an unmatched, premium-level service that hunts, detects, remediates, and communicates sophisticated cyber threats in real-time, 24x7. Protecting more than $3.2 trillion in Assets under Management (AuM), eSentire is the award-winning choice for security decision-makers in mid-size enterprises. eSentire has received multiple accolades for exceptional service, including Hedge Fund Manager (HFM) Service and Technology awards, listed on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ lists, and named a leader in the 2016 "Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services" by Gartner, Inc. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire on Twitter.

1 Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, and Craig Lawson, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services (Gartner, May 2016).

Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/8/11G129785/Images/Nick_Lantuh_new-9093e5fac24fafc9a312bc60ac19853c.jpg