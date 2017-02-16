eSentire Takes Home Excellence Award for Best SME Security Solution at 2017 SC Awards

Company's Managed Detection and Response Service Honored with Cybersecurity's Gold Standard of Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - eSentire Inc., the leader in managed threat detection and response services, today announced it was awarded "Best SME Security Solution" in SC Awards' Excellence category for eSentire Managed Detection and Response™ (MDR). The award was presented during the 21st annual SC Awards Gala on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, presented by SC Media.

"eSentire is honored to receive this distinction," said Nimmy Reichenberg, eSentire's Chief Marketing Officer. "It is clear that technology alone cannot protect against today's threat landscape. Our ability to offer 24x7 managed detection and response by elite security analysts provides the mid-market with enterprise-grade protection that has traditionally been completely out of their reach. This award acts as further testament to our relentless effort to protect our customers' networks."

Winners in the SC Awards' Excellence category were selected by a panel of IT security experts from both the private and public sector. During the judging process, each finalist went through a rigorous evaluation that included in-depth analysis, analyst reports, and/or product reviews. After a thorough and comprehensive analysis of each finalist's strengths, eSentire Managed Detection and Response was chosen as the winner of an Excellence Award in the Best SME (Small-Medium Enterprise) Security Solution category.

"From advanced hacks, to massive malvertising campaigns, to a host of ransomware variations, 2016 showed that once again, cybercriminals are upping their game when it comes to exploiting today's businesses," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "As a winner in the Excellence Award category of the SC Awards, eSentire proved its ability to execute comprehensive security measures to protect the enterprise from data-stealing attacks."

eSentire's award-winning MDR service has propelled the company's success, cementing its leadership position within the MDR marketplace. As the largest pure-play MDR vendor, eSentire concluded a record year in 2016, and was included in Gartner's 2016 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services - a list of service providers that can support organizations seeking to improve their threat detection and incident response capabilities.

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the cybersecurity industry and are the crowning achievement for IT security professionals and products. Each year, hundreds of applications are reviewed and narrowed down to a select group of finalists that represent the best solutions, services, and professionals working around the clock to protect today's businesses from an ever-changing landscape of security threats. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists, and winners, visit http://www.scmagazine.com/awards.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. We've lived it for more than 25 years, sharing industry expert guidance and insight, in-depth features, timely news, and independent product reviews in various content forms in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

SC Media arms information security professionals with the in-depth, unbiased business, and technical information they need to tackle the countless security challenges they face and establish risk management and compliance postures that underpin overall business strategies. We deliver breaking news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business.

Whether through our comprehensive website, magazine, in-depth eBooks, newsletters, or regularly scheduled digital and live events - such as our SC Awards program, SC Media Roundtables or SC Congress London and other live events in New York, Boston, and Chicago - our readers gain all the relevant information they need to safeguard their organizations and, ultimately, contribute to their longevity and success.

About eSentire:

eSentire® is an industry leader, providing managed detection and response services to mid-sized organizations, keeping them safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that traditional security defences simply can't detect. eSentire combines people, process, and proprietary technology to deliver an unmatched, premium-level service that hunts, detects, remediates, and communicates sophisticated cyber threats in real-time, 24x7. Protecting more than $3.2 trillion in Assets under Management (AuM), eSentire is the award-winning choice for security decision-makers in mid-size enterprises. eSentire has received multiple accolades for exceptional service, including Hedge Fund Manager (HFM) Service and Technology awards, listed on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ lists, and named a representative vendor in the 2016 "Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services" by Gartner, Inc. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire on Twitter.

Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

