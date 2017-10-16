eSilicon announces FAST Academy in Bucharest, Romania

Salary and benefits provided while eSilicon trains/mentors students and graduates in FinFET ASIC design, test, verification, packaging

SAN JOSE, CA and BUCHAREST, ROMANIA--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - eSilicon, an independent provider of FinFET-class ASIC design, custom IP and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, today announced the creation of FAST Academy in Bucharest, Romania. FinFET ASIC Skills Training (FAST) Academy is a six-month intensive semiconductor design training program, open to university final-year students and graduates. FAST Academy graduates may have the opportunity to start a career at eSilicon upon completion. Entry-level job openings will include physical design engineer, physical verification engineer, design for test engineer, packaging engineer and test engineer.

"We have had amazing results with our team and interns at eSilicon Romania. They bring so much passion and energy to their work," said Hao Nham, eSilicon's VP, engineering. "We want to step up our efforts to train the next generation of FinFET ASIC engineers, so we created FAST Academy."

FAST Academy provides:

Accelerated, intensive training in leading-edge chip design, including both fundamental technical training and practical experience

Flexible learn-and-work program (four hours/day for students, eight hours/day for graduates)

Employment, salary and benefits while students complete their university studies and FAST academy training

Exposure to and hands-on experience with complex FinFET ASIC designs

Opportunities to work with and learn from top engineering and business experts

FAST Academy applications are being accepted now through November 20, 2017. eSilicon is working with universities near Bucharest to set up on-campus information sessions. Interested students should contact eSilicon Romania at jobs.ro@esilicon.com. FAST Academy details are available on eSilicon's website.

