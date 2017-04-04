ESP PetroChemicals Completes Successful Restructuring

Company Emerges from Reorganization with New Ownership and Strong Financial Foundation; Management Team Remains in Place, Operations Continue Without Interruption

LAFAYETTE, LA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - ESP PetroChemicals, one of the nation's leading formulators of specialty chemicals for the oil and gas industry, today announced that the Company has successfully emerged from its planned reorganization, a process it initiated in March of 2016. In accordance with the terms of the Plan of Reorganization, the Company also completed the sale of substantially all of the Company's assets to Encore Chemical Solutions, LLC.

"We are pleased to complete this process and emerge with a solid financial foundation to support our future growth," said David Dugas, Chief Executive Officer of ESP PetroChemicals. "As the oil and gas market stabilizes, we believe we are well-positioned to meet our customers' growing needs for increased productivity and enhanced profitability through our proprietary line of custom-blended products and innovative applications. We appreciate the commitment of our employees, customers and vendors, whose support has been critical throughout this restructuring process. We look forward to continuing to work together into the future and crafting custom-created solutions to meet our customers' unique needs."

David Dugas will continue to serve as CEO, and Tony Primeaux will remain as Chief Technology Officer. Customers should see no changes in the Company's products or customer service.

About ESP PetroChemicals:

The Company formulates, blends, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry. ESP PetroChemicals provides services for the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including new construction, major modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities and pipelines designed to optimize performance and increase operators' return on investment. The Company's senior management has more than 100 years of combined operating experience in the oil and gas services industry. More information is available on the Company's Website at www.espchem.com.

