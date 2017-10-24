eSpark Selects Jamf as its Exclusive Mobile Device Management Partner to Bring Differentiated Learning to K-12 Schools

Jamf and eSpark Increase Access to Digital Learning Content, Enabling Purposeful iPad Instruction

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Jamf Nation User Conference - Jamf, the leader in Apple device management, today announced that it was selected as the exclusive mobile device management (MDM) partner by eSpark, a provider of differentiated learning through curated, educational iPad apps. With Jamf as the official MDM provider for eSpark, schools benefit from the best Apple hardware coupled with the leaders in differentiated learning and the management standard for the Apple ecosystem.

This partnership strengthens the 2016 integration between the two tech companies, enabling schools to more easily automate app distribution based on the individualized learning needs of each and every student.

"Districts that utilize eSpark experience 150-200 percent academic growth over those without eSpark, and are able to save up to 75 percent on their app budget," said Sam Weiss, education evangelist, Jamf. "As the exclusive provider of mobile device management for eSpark, we're packaging the best learning technology with automated app distribution. We couldn't be more excited to help make differentiated learning a reality for our school and district customers and the broader industry."

"Hardware alone doesn't make the difference. Technology must be augmented with curriculum," said Ashley Heagy, director of technology, Pequea Valley School District. "With eSpark and Jamf, Pequea Valley has been able to realize the potential of their 1:1 technology program, seeing tremendous growth in their students' test scores -- all while giving teachers the time and freedom to customize their approach based on what their students need. The right apps are going to the right students with individual lesson plans. This is something we could have never achieved with the staff we have on-hand."

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Jamf," said David Vinca, CEO and Founder, eSpark Learning. "With Jamf's best of breed technology coupled with eSpark's software, we believe we can improve instructional quality that will enable success for all students."

Providing differentiated learning for every student, one curated app at a time

Jamf Pro and eSpark deliver a transformative iPad experience in any environment. By enrolling iPad devices with Jamf Pro, high quality apps curated by eSpark are automatically distributed without teacher or IT interaction to individual students based on assessment data. This allows districts to leverage existing test data to target the area of greatest need for each student in reading and math. Students then progress through the interactive content, mastering concepts and creative challenges at their own individual pace. App licenses are easy to manage because apps are automatically installed, revoked and reused wirelessly according to student needs, preserving IT time, device space and app budgets.

For more information about eSpark and Jamf, visit: https://www.jamf.com/solutions/technologies/espark/.

About eSpark

eSpark Learning is meeting the needs of all learners for life-changing outcomes. Founded on the mission of re-imaging so it's student centered, eSpark captivates students with interactive apps, videos, and creative challenges for PK-5. eSpark's differentiated math and ELA curated curriculum is enabling learners to succeed in school and in life with innovative technology. To learn more, visit http://esparklearning.com

About Jamf

Since 2002, Jamf has been solely focused on helping organizations succeed with Apple. Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education, and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now solutions, and the 50,000+ member Jamf Nation community. Today, more than 13,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage over eight million Apple devices. To learn more, visit https://www.jamf.com.