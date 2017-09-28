Esports Entertainment Group Signs World Leading Super Affiliate, Better Collective, Anticipates 50,000 New Customers In First Full Year

ST. MARY'S, ANTIGUA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on eSports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce the signing of an Affiliate Marketing Agreement with Better Collective, the world's leading provider of betting tips, bookmaker information and builder of iGaming communities, in preparation for imminent launch of our Esports betting operations.

The Company anticipates this Affiliate Marketing Agreement will generate 50,000 new customers for Esports Entertainment Group in its first full year.

BEST AFFILIATE AWARD

Better Collective powers a range of gambling sites and products, including the world's biggest social network for sports betting, bettingexpert.com, was named Best Affiliate at the prestigious EGR Operator Awards. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 1,000 websites and products, all of which will drive Esports betting traffic to Esports Entertainment Group.

Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group stated, "This partnership with Better Collective is a major milestone for Esports Entertainment Group in terms of both business development and third party validation of our place within the iGaming industry. We are set to launch the safest and most secure Esports betting platform on the planet and Better Collective, one of the most respected affiliate companies in the world, has just given us the best vote of confidence we could have asked for. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Better Collective for many years to come."

CONTINUED SUCCESS FROM GAMESCOM 2017

Earlier this month, Esports Entertainment Group announced that, as a result of its attendance at gamescom 2017, the Company signed over 60 affiliate Esports streamers representing an audience of Esports viewers which collectively had over 250 million online video views in the previous 30 days. This Agreement with Better Collective represents further residual success from gamescom 2017 and the Company anticipates additional meaningful affiliate agreements.

Johnson added, "It became apparent to us from our first day at gamescom that we were going to surpass our expectations for the conference. As a result, we already commenced the process of further fortifying our operations and capacity to process the additional influx of new customers to our Esports wagering platform. We trust our shareholders now understand the importance of the slight but necessary delay in the launch of our Esports wagering platform, which is just now entering its beta testing phase."

About Better Collective SA

Better Collective is the world's leading provider of betting tips, bookmaker information and builder of iGaming communities. They enrich the betting experience by giving their users the ability to easily research, identify and find the best odds on thousands of events. Founded in 2004, Better Collective powers a range of gambling sites and products, including the world's biggest social network for sports betting, bettingexpert.com, which generates more than 125,000 new betting tips per month. The social tipping product brings together and analyses the opinions of over 350,000 users worldwide across 40 different sports. In 2015, bettingexpert.com was named Best Affiliate at the prestigious EGR Operator Awards. In 2016, Better Collective launched SmartBets, the world's first customisable odds comparison site, offering in-depth team and match pages for complete overview, in-play odds and full transparency on bookmaker payouts. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 1,000 websites and products, including Roulette Geeks, the complete and unrivalled guide to roulette, CasinoVerdiener, the go-to place for casino players in the German speaking community and Betting Odds Calculator, the app which enables users to find true betting value. For more information visit www.bettercollective.com

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company specifically focused on Esports wagering. Esports Entertainment intends to offer wagering on Esports events in a fully licensed, regulated and secured platform to the global Esports audience, excluding the United States. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player video games tournaments online for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry and technical experts from the online gambling and video game industries, Esports, marketing, legal and financial professionals.

The Company holds licenses to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis, excluding the US and EU, in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in Canada. The Company maintains offices in St. Mary's, Antigua and Barbuda. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information please visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com

