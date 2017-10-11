Esrey Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) - Esrey Energy Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:EEL)("Esrey" or the "Company") announces a Company name change and ticker symbol change.

Pursuant to the Articles of the Company and as approved by the Company's board of directors on August 25, 2017, the Company intends to change its name to Esrey Resources Ltd.

It is expected that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Company's new name on October 16, 2017. The trading symbol will change to "ESR" and the CUSIP number of the Company will change to 29669T107.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Cohen, Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.