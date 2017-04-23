Essence International initiated coverage on Beijing Gas Blue Sky with a "Buy" rating

Target price set at HK$0.75

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 23, 2017) - Essence International's report firstly granted Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited ("the Company" or "Beijing Gas Blue Sky", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") ( HKSE : 6828) to a "Buy" rating with target price HK$0.75.

Essence International's report pointed out that, in 2016, Beijing Gas Blue Sky's gas sales volume amounted to 284 million m3, representing a y-o-y increase of 15 times; while total revenue amounted to HK$634 million, representing a y-o-y increase of 499%; net profit grew 482% y-o-y to HK$99.89 million, which reflects the rapid growth of the business. With the rise of oil price and the drop of gas price, as well as the growth of downstream industries' need of natural gas, Essence International expects Beijing Gas Blue Sky will record a total gas trading volume of 650 million m3 by 2017, and will become one of the Top 5 domestic LNG (Liquified natural gas) trading companies in the PRC.

Also, Beijing Gas Blue Sky has been included as a constituent of Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index in March this year. The average monthly market capitalisation of the Company from July 2016 to March 2017 was about HK$5.29 billion which fulfills the inclusion condition in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (SZ-HK Stock Connect). Essence expects the Company would have a high opportunity to be included in SZ-HK Stock Connect in August.

About Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited ("Beijing Gas Blue Sky", HKSE stock code: 6828) is an integrated natural gas provider, distributor and operator, with an emphasis on the midstream and downstream natural gas development. Our natural gas business includes: (i) construction and operation of compressed natural gas ("CNG") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") refueling stations for vehicles; (ii) construction of natural gas pipelines and operation of city gas projects by providing piped gas; (iii) direct supply of LNG to end-users; and (iv) trading and distribution of CNG and LNG.

The Group has adapted to the "One Belt One Road" policy, and focus on operating and investing natural gas business. The Group is actively expanding its business development and distribution, as well as continues to gradually expanding the scale of operations. Currently, the Group has business presence in several provinces in Northeast China, East China, Central South China and Southwest China, including Liaoning Province, Shandong Province, Anhui Province, Zhejiang Province, Hubei Province, Guizhou Province, Sichuan Province and Hainan Province, etc. In the future, The Group is committed to its vision "develop clean energy, enhance customer value, create a beautiful blue sky". It will continue to actively investing and developing natural gas business, as well as participating in the development of natural gas industry value chain.