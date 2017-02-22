Essential Energy Services 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:ESN) ("Essential") intends to release its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on March 8, 2017 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast at 10:00 am MT (12:00 pm ET) on March 9, 2017.

The conference call dial in numbers are 416-340-2217 or 866-696-5910, passcode 9845626.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until March 23, 2017 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053, passcode 9251556.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Essential's website at www.essentialenergy.ca

by selecting "Investors" and "Events and Presentations". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and abandonment services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers the largest coil tubing fleet in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

