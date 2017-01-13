Essex Reports Characteristics of 2016 Dividends

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE : ESS) announced today the income tax treatment for its 2016 distributions to shareholders. The 2016 distribution characteristics are as follows:

Common Stock - CUSIP Number 297178105:





Record

Date



Payment

Date

Cash

Distribution

Per Share

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

Return

of

Capital

Capital

Gain

(20% rate) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Capital Gain

(25% rate) 1/4/2016 1/15/2016 $1.44000 $1.24820 $0.00000 $0.10240 $0.0895 3/31/2016 4/15/2016 $1.60000 $1.38680 $0.00000 $0.11377 $0.0994 6/30/2016 7/15/2016 $1.60000 $1.38680 $0.00000 $0.11377 $0.0994 9/30/2016 10/14/2016 $1.60000 $1.38680 $0.00000 $0.11377 $0.0994 Totals: $6.24000 $5.40860 $0.00000 $0.44371 $0.38770 Percentages: 100% 86.676% 0.0000% 7.111% 6.213%

For purposes of calculating alternative minimum taxable income under Sec. 55 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, the Company apportions $0.12 per common share attributable to depreciation assuming a full year of ownership.

Series H Preferred - CUSIP Number 297178402:





Record

Date



Payment

Date

Cash

Distribution

Per Share

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

Return

of

Capital Capital

Gain

(20% rate) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Capital Gain

(25% rate) 1/4/2016 1/15/2016 $0.44531 $0.38598 $0.00000 $0.03167 $0.02766 4/1/2016 4/15/2016 $0.44531 $0.38598 $0.00000 $0.03167 $0.02766 Totals: $0.89062 $0.77196 $0.00000 $0.06334 $0.05532 Percentages: 100% 86.676% 0.000% 7.111% 6.213%

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes during 2016.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Essex Property Trust, Inc. dividends.

