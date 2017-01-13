News Room

SOURCE: Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc.

January 13, 2017 16:15 ET

Essex Reports Characteristics of 2016 Dividends

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) announced today the income tax treatment for its 2016 distributions to shareholders. The 2016 distribution characteristics are as follows:

Common Stock - CUSIP Number 297178105:



Record
Date

Payment
Date		  
Cash
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
Return
of
Capital
Capital
Gain
(20% rate)		 Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Capital Gain
(25% rate)
1/4/2016 1/15/2016  $1.44000 $1.24820 $0.00000 $0.10240 $0.0895
3/31/2016 4/15/2016  $1.60000 $1.38680 $0.00000 $0.11377 $0.0994
6/30/2016 7/15/2016  $1.60000 $1.38680 $0.00000 $0.11377 $0.0994
9/30/2016 10/14/2016  $1.60000 $1.38680 $0.00000 $0.11377 $0.0994
  Totals:  $6.24000 $5.40860 $0.00000 $0.44371 $0.38770
  Percentages:  100% 86.676% 0.0000% 7.111% 6.213%

For purposes of calculating alternative minimum taxable income under Sec. 55 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, the Company apportions $0.12 per common share attributable to depreciation assuming a full year of ownership.

Series H Preferred - CUSIP Number 297178402:



Record
Date

Payment
Date		  
Cash
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
Return
of
Capital		 Capital
Gain
(20% rate)		 Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Capital Gain
(25% rate)
1/4/2016 1/15/2016  $0.44531 $0.38598 $0.00000 $0.03167 $0.02766
4/1/2016 4/15/2016  $0.44531 $0.38598 $0.00000 $0.03167 $0.02766
  Totals:  $0.89062 $0.77196 $0.00000 $0.06334 $0.05532
  Percentages:  100% 86.676% 0.000% 7.111% 6.213%

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes during 2016.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Essex Property Trust, Inc. dividends.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 243 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company's web site at www.essex.com.

