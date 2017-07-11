News Room

Essilor International: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) -  Essilor International (EURONEXT PARIS: EI)

Ticker: EI

11th July 2017

Essilor International SA
(Compagnie Générale d'Optique)

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

     
Issuer:   Essilor International SA (Compagnie Générale d'Optique)
Guarantor (if any):   na
Aggregate nominal amount:   USD 300,000,000
Description:   2.5% due June 2022
Offer price:   99.847
Stabilising Managers:   Credit Agricole, HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale
     

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

