Essilor International: Post Stabilisation Notice

11th July 2017

Essilor International SA

(Compagnie Générale d'Optique)

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Essilor International SA (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: USD 300,000,000 Description: 2.5% due June 2022 Offer price: 99.847 Stabilising Managers: Credit Agricole, HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale

