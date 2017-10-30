Estate Litigation Lawyers Explain the Process of Compelling an Executor to Act

Vancouver litigation lawyers outline steps to take when an executor is unwilling to act

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - There are times in Estate Litigation where progress with respect to a claim can be delayed by an executor who is unwilling or unable to act with diligence of speed. When an executor is slowing the process (intentionally or not), it can be frustrating for the claimants in a Wills Variation Action who are affected by the delay. Fortunately, there are several tools available to compel executors into action. For more, go to: http://kushnerlaw.ca/compelling-executor-act-part-1/

In the first part of a two-part blog, the estate litigation lawyers at Kushner Group explain the rules surrounding wills and litigation. Briefly, the new probate rules that accompany the Wills, Estates and Succession Act provide that if an executor is served with a citation, they must apply for a grant of administration within six months of the date in which the citation is served.

This is a useful tool for beneficiaries to motivate executors into taking action. If an executor fails to apply for probate, provide an answer, or fails to provide the information, they are deemed to have renounced the executorship.

