Purpose-Built SaaS solution provides electrical and low voltage contractors with an intuitive and efficient method of creating accurate material and labor estimates to alleviate risk and secure more work

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Esticom today introduces its new cloud-based takeoff and estimating software purpose-built for mid to large-sized electrical and low voltage specialty contractors. Tested and proven by electrical and low voltage industry experts, Esticom is an affordable, easy-to-use software solution that streamlines the estimating process and produces thorough and accurate project bids.

"Incumbent electrical and low voltage estimating software solutions are a decade behind in technology," says Chris Lee, co-founder of Esticom. "We have combined our construction industry and technical knowledge to design Esticom and fill this gap. With Esticom, contractors in the electrical and low voltage space now have a comprehensive takeoff and estimating tool to produce accurate estimates, win more work and ensure success for all project stakeholders."

Incorporating modules for takeoff, estimating and job management, Esticom features a robust, up-to-date database of material and labor costs from industry-leading manufacturers, including national and local averages on pricing and installation. The database also provides expertly-designed takeoff types with prebuilt formulas that eliminate manual calculations, enabling contractors to bid more projects in less time with greater accuracy.

Delivering value beyond the bidding phase, estimators may access data in Esticom during construction for budgeting purposes and for providing updated cost estimates if a project's timeframe or scope changes. The stored data can also be used as bid history for future analysis and forecasting.

Some additional features in Esticom include:

On-screen takeoff allowing estimators to upload digital plans, analyze the project scope and start producing takeoffs in minutes

Integrated estimating

Direct transfer of data from takeoff counts into the estimate

Calculate labor and material costs, difficulty factors and profit margins

Professional bid and estimate templates

Sync team calendars and set deadlines

Track customer communication and changes

Track job progress from preconstruction through completion

Designed for use on a desktop computer, tablet or smartphone, Esticom's user interface is fully responsive and functional on any device with a web-browser. Because Esticom is cloud-based, subscribers not only have access to real-time cost estimating data, but multiple users within the same organization can easily access critical information in a central location, anytime from anywhere.

Built on the Microsoft® Azure cloud platform, Esticom is infinitely scalable as a cloud-native application, providing a fast, user-friendly experience. To ensure data security, information in Esticom is securely stored and physically segregated using industry-leading privacy protection standards, so that only the subscriber companies and their authorized users can access the information.

Since November 2016, Esticom has received more than 150 sign-ups for its beta version and subscribers are already realizing results and winning bids. Easy to try and easy to buy, Esticom's monthly subscription-based pricing is transparent and straightforward. Subscribers may sign-up or cancel at any time. Before purchasing a subscription, interested users may register at Esticom.com for a full-featured, 14-day free trial. Software subscriptions start at just $150 per month, per estimator and include free online customer support, as well as video tutorials and one-on-one training for larger groups.

About Esticom

Esticom is a cloud-based takeoff and estimating software solution purpose-built for electrical and low voltage contractors who focus on medium to large-scale electrical, structured cabling, security and AV projects. The company's mission is to help contractors build a profitable and successful business by providing estimating, project management and operations management tools, built, tested and proven by industry experts from the electrical and low voltage industry. Serving customers throughout the U.S., Esticom was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esticom.com or contact us at info@esticom.com.

